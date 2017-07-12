While local response to the upcoming Aug. 21 eclipse has not been as enthusiastic as many cities or towns

(see: Jefferson City); Ashland’s effort to make an event out of “nighttime during daytime” is gaining some steam. The Eagles Booster Club will hold an event at the athletic field from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 21.

There will be free admission and parking with concessions benefitting the booster club and Eagles athletic programs. The event will include a washers tournament, a 3-legged race, face painting and more. The Ashland Park Board has been selling sunglasses – specially made for the eclipse – and the Ashland Optimist Club will provide a parking and viewing areas. Both Columbia and Jefferson City are planning major events with some predicting there will be hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Mid-Missouri area.