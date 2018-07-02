Since elementary school we have been told that breakfast is “The most important meal of the day.”

At last Thursday’s Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce quarterly breakfast, Ashland’s Paula Vandelicht told chamber members that it is easy to eat a quick, healthy breakfast and “power up” for a day at the office.

Vandelicht, who has been a dietician for Hy-Vee grocery stores in Columbia for the past 12 years, emphasized to the business crowd that with a little planning and some new ideas, they could get the morning nutrition they need.

“You can make some oatmeal or steel-cut oats, put some fruit in it or nuts and raisins. This will make you feel full longer, throughout the morning,” Vandelicht said.

Another breakfast idea emphasized was eating yogurt with some fruit tossed in such as blueberries.

~ Get the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace