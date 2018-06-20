Lead Photo: Work continues on the Cartwright Business and Technology Park, including, right, additional water lines being added.

After years of guessing when commercial growth would follow Ashland’s residential housing boom, Monday’s P&Z meeting provided some answers.

The Ashland Planning and Zoning commission approved development projects that will bring business and further the economy in the growing town.

A special meeting was called for June 18 to discuss the approval of the East Ashland Plaza subdivision plat. The project encompasses 31.5 acres and 14 parcels, or commercial businesses.

While there were no hints as to what stores or commercial venues might have signed on to the project, having plans on the table was good news for city officials.

“There seems to be interest in that property from retailers,” said Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer. “I can’t be more specific right now, but it is incredibly positive news for Ashland. It is 31 acres of commercial space to add to our tax base.”

The city requested a quick special meeting on behalf of the developer because the date of the July Board of Alderman’s meeting was late in the month due to the Fourth of July holiday. The approval by the Planning and Zoning commission would allow the plat to be on the Board of Alderman’s agenda.

While the preliminary plat has been approved and waiting for the last 10 years, Nathan Lacy, representing the subdivision at the meeting and taking over the project from his late father-in-law C.L. Richardson, said that awaiting on approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation on the road work connecting the subdivision to Route Y pushed the timeline back.

By Briley Eilers