A combined effort from the defense and pitcher Camryn Schaller led the Southern Boone County softball team to a 1-0 win over Centralia to advance to the semifinals of district play on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles scored early, taking advantage of one of the few errors Centralia gave up. After Schaller hit a single in the first inning, a sacrifice bunt by Carrie Ponder and a ground out by Dani Post advanced her pinch runner, Riece Clevenger, to third base. Clevenger scored on a passed ball with Andrea Reeder at the plate. It would prove to be the only run SoBoCo needed to put away Centralia.

Centralia threatened to score a few times, loading the bases in the sixth and putting two on in the second and seventh. Schaller’s pitching and some heads-up defensive plays by third baseman Reganne Scheer and left fielder Ponder secured the win for the Eagles.

Schaller pitched all seven innings, striking out four and giving up six hits. The Eagles were the fifth seed in the tourney – Centralia was the fourth seed – and will now take on top seed Mexico.

Semifinal play begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs. All district games are in Ashland.

By Briley Eilers

Eagles Soccer stomps on Green Ridge

Southern Boone 10, Green Ridge 0

The Eagles rolled at home as seven different players scored on Senior Night.

Rece Gilmore had three goals and two assists and senior Forrest Parker added two goals. Nick Grabner, Matt Saylor, Harlan McKinzie, Sam Bonderer and Grant Hoehne also scored.

Southern Boone, which led 6-0 at half, hosts Fulton Thursday Oct. 11.

Submitted by Coach Chris Miller