Many Southern Boone soccer fans thought it would be a fine ending to a better-than-imagined soccer season if the Eagles could defeat Father Tolton a second time and win the district championship.

When that happened, a few thought it was possible for the Eagles to win the Sectional title over an athletic Oak Grove team.

When that happened, hardly anyone gave the Eagles much of a chance to travel to Monett and come away with a berth in the Final Four.

As SoBoCo coach Chris Miller said, the Cubs were playing as well as anyone and had what he thought was the best scorer in Class 2 Missouri soccer.

But on Monday, SoBoCo Principal Dale Van Deven was making plans for the pep assembly on Thursday and early dismissal for all Southern Boone school on Friday. Yep – the Eagles are headed to the Final Four soccer championships for the fourth time.

How did the Eagles continue to beat the odds?

“Soccer is a funny game that way,” Miller said Monday. “If you look at our last three years, we could have finished much better with a little bit of luck.”

~ Get more on Eagles in the Final Four in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace