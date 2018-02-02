The SoBoCo Eagles overcame a halftime deficit to go on a 21-6 third quarter run to defeat the Fulton Hornets 69-46 on Thursday evening in the Southern Boone Classic. The win puts the Eagles in the finals on Saturday against Hallsville. SoBoCo will be seeking their third straight Classic crown.

The Eagles trailed 23-20 at the break, but the depth of the SoBoCo offense began to make a difference as role players Brady Trammell and Seth Mueller connecting. Those baskets gave the Eagles a 27-25 lead and set the table for Rece Gilmore and Sam Stichnote.

As the Hornets realized they had to guard the perimeter, Gilmore began finding his range, scoring on a twisting layup a short jumper then pulling up and hitting a long-distance 3-point shot to give the Eagles a 38-26 lead. Nick Ditter made a big play on the defensive end and Stichnote ran the ball downcourt to hit a layup to give the Eagles a 41-28 lead and all the momentum they needed in the fourth period.

“I told the guys after the game that everyone suiting up – whether they played or not – that they had a role in this win,” said Eagles head coach Andy Jahnsen. “Our players who don’t score a lot of points got their points tonight and made a huge difference.”

In the final period, Andrews hit a 3-pointer and the Eagles connected from the free throw line.

Stichnote led SoBoCo with 19 points, Gilmore had 14 and Trammell scored 10 points.

SoBoCo will face Hallsville in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Indians, with only one loss on the season, narrowly defeated the Eagles in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in January.