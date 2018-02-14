Several Southern Boone Eagles alumni are gearing up to start an Eagles Hall of Fame in order to recognize outstanding Eagles athletes of the past.

Spokespersons Kim Ponder and Bryce Arnold said last week the concept is to honor athletes who have contributed on the field and in the community as well.

The Hall of Fame will start out under the auspices of the Eagles Booster Club, but soon be on its own, Arnold said. The first induction will be held at an event on April 21 and nominations will be due in mid-March.

“We really want to get nominations from the community,” said Ponder. “We want to recognize Southern Boone’s three state championship teams (two from softball and from track and field) and get four or five at-large athletes from either Ashland High School or Southern Boone High School.

Ponder said the group is looking for a site to hold the event and that the inductees will also be honored at a fall football game.

“This might become a part of the annual homecoming or it might be another event, but we want it to be something alumni will look forward to and come back to Southern Boone for each year,” Ponder added.

Nominations from the community are encouraged and can be made by going to the website: southernboonesports.com or seeing booster club members at different community events this spring. Nominations are due by mid-March.

By Bruce Wallace