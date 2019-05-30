The Southern Boone Eagles Football team and Employees from Boone Electric Cooperative, as well as the SoBoCo Fire Protection District and local residents are in the village of Hartsburg to support sandbagging efforts. They will assist in filling sandbags and providing equipment support to load and move the sandbags to locations in need. The employees are with the Cooperative’s Operations and Engineering Departments.

“This devastating flooding continues to affect our members and employees,” Todd Culley, General Manager & CEO of Boone Electric states, “Many of our employees live and raise their families in these impacted communities. The stories that we are hearing from people who have lost their homes or farms to the flooding are heart-wrenching. I’m very proud of our employees for their commitment to helping the communities and making a difference.”

The Hartsburg Legion is open and has drinks and snacks available for volunteers who need a break from the heat.

Boone Electric will also continue to support the relief efforts in Rocheport as the Missouri River continues to threaten both communities.