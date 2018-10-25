The SoBoCo Eagles got two first half goals from Deven Perry and built a 3-0 lead in the second half on their way to 3-2 victory, winning their ninth consecutive district soccer crown on Tuesday.

While Father Tolton worked to keep the game close in the final 30-minutes, the Eagles midfield and defense shut down the comeback bid.

Perry scored his first goal on a through-ball to him on the far post and his shot went into the net. His second goal was one of the more unusual of the year, a blast from more than 30-yards that made the Tolton keeper hesitate, then react too late as the ball went over his head as the horn sounded for halftime, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the breaK.

Sam Bonderer got what proved to be the winning goal – which was even more odd than Perry’s long shot.

As the Eagles offense pushed the ball downfield early in the second half. But the Eagles pass out-distanced the sprinting Bonderer and the Tolton goalkeeper raced out to intercept the ball. However, the goalie picked up the ball outside the penalty box – which is a penalty giving the Eagles a free kick.

Bonderer did not hesitate. He scooped up the ball, replaced it on the field and, before the Tolton goalie could get back into the goal area or before either Tolton defenders or the Eagles offense could get downfield, Bonderer booted the ball 19-yards into the empty net.

It was a brilliant, heads-up play that made everyone wonder what had just happened, however, the official signaled it was a goal. Tolton players briefly protested, however, Bonderer and he teammates celebrated what proved to be the winner.

The Eagles will travel to Lee’s Summit on Tuesday to face St. Michaels for the Sectional round of the state playoffs.