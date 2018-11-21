The Southern Boone Eagles Marching Band left Ashland early this morning, but will be on your television on Thursday morning, marching in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Eagles band director Andrew Marjamaa said 61 Eagles musicians would be marching in the parade.

“We will leave at 5 a.m. on Wednesday in two buses and the parade starts Thursday morning at 8 a.m.,” Marjamaa said.

The Eagles will be the 28th unit in the parade and the eighth band – the Eagles will be on TV late in the first hour or early in the second hour of the parade.

This will be the third time for the Eagles band to perform in Chicago. They will also spend a day at the Field Museum of Natural History and play a short concert there.

“We work to make this trip every four years so every band member has the chance to perform in the parade,” Marjamaa said.

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~