School is out for Southern Boone students, however, the SoBoCo Eagles Marching Band will be learning some history, some music and, for a few, they will discover the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

The SoBoCo band – 45 members strong – will leave Thursday night for five-day trip to Washington, D.C. where they will represent Southern Boone County in the the capital city’s Memorial Day Parade and will receive professional pointers when they play for a master class conducted by a member of the Air Force Band.

However, band members will do more than make music on their trip.

“We will leave on Thursday night and arrive in Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday morning,” said band director Andrew Marjamaa. “In Lexington we will stop at the Henry Clay historic mansion, named ‘Ashland’ and learn about the man and the estate.”

Marjamaa said the stop will provide students an insight to the man who ran for president three times, served as Secretary of State and represented Kentucky in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as visit a historic 19th century mansion. “We will get to learn about the man and his estate for which Ashland is named,” Marjamaa said.

Next stop for the band will be a quick one – a few hours in Virginia Beach and the opportunity to see the ocean. “We have several kids who have never been to the ocean and this will give them that opportunity,” Marjamaa said.

The band will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Saturday and their first performance will be that afternoon at a military retirement home where they will play a concert as well as take time to interact with veterans.

By Bruce Wallace