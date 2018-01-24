Eagles host Southern Boone Classic Tournament next week: Eagles boys seeded 2nd; See Classic Tournament brackets on Page 7 of today’s Journal.

SoBoCo Eagles All State basketball player Sam Stichnote is not the type of player who pays a lot of attention to his personal scoring statistics. Ask any player or coach – Sam is a team player.

However, one stat popped up on social media last week that Sam admits caught his attention – it noted that he had caught and passed his grandfather, Bucky Smith, on the Eagles all-time scoring list. Stichnote had 759 points, grandpa had 749 career points.

“Yeah, I did see that, Stichnote said last week before practice, “he probably would have beaten me on points if he had the 3-point line. He might have had like, 1,500 points,” Stichnote adds with a laugh.

That punch line also gets a laugh from Eagles players Brett Price and Tyson Smith. The three laugh together, and laugh often throughout the interview, because they are cousins – all three are Bucky Smith’s grandsons and all three agree they have “heard the folklore” of Bucky’s playing days.

Each of the three Eagles players also have parents who played for the Eagles and each have sisters who played for the Eagles.

But Brett, Sam and Tyson are the final three grandchildren of Bucky Smith to play for the Eagles. The trio of cousins and the Eagles boys and girls basketball teams will host the Southern Boone Classic beginning Monday at SoBoCo High School. Eight teams will play in the boys and girls bracket and there will be plenty of opportunity for fans to see some outstanding high school basketball.

“This will be a very competitive tournament,” said Eagles activities director Pat Lacy. “We have four or five teams who could win it on the boys side and three or four teams who could be the top seed on the girls side. It will be an exciting tournament.”



By Bruce Wallace