Spring postseason tournaments are right around the corner. Both the Southern Boone County baseball and girls soccer teams start district tournament play on Saturday, with SoBoCo being a host site for each tournament. Here’s a run-down of where the Eagles fall in their respective postseasons:

Girls Soccer: The Eagles are seeded No. 1 in the Class 2 District 8 tournament for another year. Currently at 20-2, they have the best record in the district by miles, with no other team having more than six wins.

Southern Boone faces off against Fulton in the first round of play. The Hornets are the bottom seed in the bracket with a 3-14 record, and the Eagles trounced them 5-0 early in the season for their fourth win. The game is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, and barring an absolute catastrophe, you can expect SoBoCo to advance to the district championship game.

Their opponent in the district championship is a toss-up between Mexico and Wright City. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed with a 6-13-2 record on the season, and the Wildcats are sitting at 6-7. The two teams are relatively evenly matched, but Wright City pulled out the win over Mexico back in April. Neither team is offensively consistent, and their losses have often come in blowout fashion.

By Briley Eilers