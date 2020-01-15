Yet again, Ashland local Dotty Manns has decided to come out of retirement to satisfy Southern Boone County’s breakfast needs.

Manns is no stranger to the food business. After moving to Ashland in 1963, the Southeast Missouri native spent time working in Columbia in hotel food service. By 1996, Dotty and her husband Jerry decided to start up a restaurant of their very own. Despite the immense love that the pair had for their newfound business, they decided to sell the building in 1999 in hopes of retirement.

Years later, Dotty would find herself feeling restless and missing her cafe.

~ Get today’s Journal for business hours ~

By Sofi Zeman