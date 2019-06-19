The Ashland park tax approved by voters in 2018 has provided a new addition to the city park. The dog park has been constructed on the back side of the walking trail, connecting to the lift station.

The Ashland Park Board had received public input requesting the addition of a dog park, which prompted the board to seek public input on location, dog park features, and type of fencing.

With a public survey support of 75%, the Ashland Park Board recommended to the City Council that a dog park be approved and located in the city park. The city council and Mayor supported this recommendation, and conducted a bid/acceptance of a coated fencing that will last longer and provide a more aesthetic appearance.

By Ernie Wren