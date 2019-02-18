The SoBoCo Eagles boys and girls basketball teams begin district play this week in Linn.

The Eagles girls, at 11-10 on the season, take on Fatima tonight at 7 p.m. California and Blair Oaks are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the tournament.

The Eagles boys, 21-2 on the season, are the No. 3 seed and will play South Callaway in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

If the Eagles win, the girls’ semi-finals will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Eagles boys would play on Thursday at 6 p.m.