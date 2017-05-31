As we head into a weekend of heavy holiday travel, results of a distracted driving survey point to continued dangerous activity behind the wheel. The survey follows major trends in cellphone use and explores many of the distractions that take eyes, hands, and minds off of driving.

“The good news is that when it comes to using a phone while driving, we’ve seen only small increases in risky behaviors,” said State Farm spokesman Jim Camoriano. “The bad news is that with this year’s survey, we’re finding that drivers are taking more pictures and recording more videos than they did in the past. Drivers want to share what they see while traveling.”

The nation’s largest insurer of vehicles reports that nearly all drivers, 91 percent, own a smartphone, and more than half say they use them while driving. Though distracted driving continues to be all too common, the news is not all bad. After several years of steady increases in distracting cellphone activities, only taking pictures and recording videos saw significant increases this year.

