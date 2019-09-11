More than $60 million in federal grants, loans and insurance payments have now gone to Missourians to assist in the recovery from this spring and summer’s flooding and tornadoes.

The funds include grants to households from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, payments from the National Flood Insurance Program on insurance claims and low-interest disaster recovery loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration:

As of Sept. 4:

• FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million in grants for 1,445 Missouri individuals and households; these grants serve as assistance for housing-related expenses and for serious needs caused by the disaster.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~