A FEMA disaster recovery center opened Sunday, July 21, in Cole County to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center location is:

Cole County/Jefferson City Office of Emergency Management

1736 Southridge Drive

Jefferson City, MO 65109

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Get the latest information at Missouri’s recovery website and FEMA’s disaster webpage.