The fourth annual Dine in the Dirt fundraiser and dinner is set for this Saturday, May 20 at 5 p.m. at the SoBoCo Learning Garden behind the Primary School.

According to coordinator Jennifer Grabner, student will lead garden tours beginning at 5 p.m. and appetizers will be served at 5:15 p.m. A meal consisting of local foods and garden produce will be served at 5:45 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided. A silent auction and auction will be held.

Cost for the evening is $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Grabner said at Monday’s school board meeting that the rain date for the event would be Sunday, May 21 and an announcement would be made in case rain on Saturday morning. There is also the possibility the event would be moved indoors, see the Learning Garden’s or the Journal’s Facebook page.

To RSVP or get more information, go to the Learning Garden’s Facebook page or call (573)268-8431.