The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of issuing a total of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities.

Per Article XIV, 24 dispensary facilities will be licensed per congressional district in Missouri. Missouri is divided into eight congressional districts.

“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”

