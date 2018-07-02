Beginning Monday, July 9 East Liberty Lane will be closed to traffic between Middleton and Douglas streets. The closure will last until July 23.

According to City Administrator Lyn Woolford, the street closure is due to work being done in conjunction with the new Ashland wastewater treatment facility just to the south of East Liberty Lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, but can access Highway 63 south by driving north on Middleton, east on Sarah Drive, then east on Commerce Drive before turning south on Douglas Drive.