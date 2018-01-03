The single-digit temperatures that have kept Mid-Missouri in the deep freeze since last week will continue until the weekend, according to meteorologists at KMIZ-17.

Temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend and Tuesday morning’s low was a frigid minus-6 degrees with a wind chill that made those returning to work feel like it was -16-degrees.

Temperatures are not slated to reach back to the freezing mark until Saturday’s high, forecast to be 32-degrees. Meanwhile, single-digit low temperatures will continue through Saturday.

Sunday’s high will reach a balmy 44-degrees, however rain is in the forecast.

A wind chill advisory has been in effect since the weekend,

The weekend’s warming trend is forecast to bring more seasonal-like temperatures to Mid-Missouri with highs in the upper -20s to mid-30s.