Cybersecurity a priority at schools, city

Local governments often make common mistakes that put electronic data at risk of hacking and theft, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says. Last week, the Auditor released a summary of the most common cybersecurity risks found by her audits of local governments and courts, along with recommendations those agencies can follow to better safeguard their data.

“A week doesn’t go by that we don’t hear about a significant data breach compromising information that needs to be tightly protected,” Auditor Galloway said. “These security challenges largely didn’t exist 25 or 30 years ago, but local governments often have been slow to catch up in the fight against cybercrime. The conversation on how to safeguard personal data has been taking place in corporate boardrooms for years, and it needs to happen in city halls, courtrooms and school administrative offices across Missouri.”

Ashland City Administrator Lyn Woolford said the City of Ashland has taken significant steps in the past few years to safeguard city records and information.

By Bruce Wallace