We are told that no physician’s note is required for you to be tested. There will be medical professionals on site to take care of the necessary paperwork. This is all the information we have been given. Any questions need to be directed to one of the testing providers.

Truman VA and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up with University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center to provide drive-up COVID-19 screening and testing services at several mid-Missouri locations next week. The purpose of the mobile screening/testing unit is to provide those services to any individuals who may not have the ability to travel to Columbia from their community. Next week’s screening/testing in Ashland will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 P.M. Friday, May 8, in the Ashland Baptist Church parking lot, 203 E. Broadway, Ashland

Facebook post by Ashland Police Department