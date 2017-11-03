An engaged Ashland couple were found dead of a single gunshot wound overnight according to Boone County Sheriff’s investigators and Ashland Police.

The call to joint communications came at 11:58 p.m. after gunfire was heard from the duplex just east of Henry Clay. Sheriff’s deputies and Ashland Police attempted to make contact, then entered the residence where a male, aged 42, and female, 36, were found dead.

The couple has been identified as Travis Parker, 42, and Jessica Beachy-Willits, 36. Beachy-Willits is the mother of a 10-year-old daughter who was not at the Nickman residence at the time of the shooting.

According to Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford, the public was in no danger at the time and investigators are not looking for a suspect. “We did find a rifle at the scene with spent shells,” Woolford said.

However, Woolford said the case could not be called a “murder-suicide” until ballistics tests are run, which could take weeks.

The victims were both found downstairs in the duplex at 508B Nickman. They were engaged to be married and had lived at the duplex since July.

Woolford explained that the Boone County Sheriff’s Department would handle the investigation. “They have the resources and manpower to do this,” Woolford said, “and they do it very well.”