Citizens in Boone County are now able to call 311 to reach the dispatch center to report non-emergency police matters. The existing non-emergency line 573-442-6131 is still in service.

This easy-to-remember number will help keep the 911-line open for emergencies. By implementing 311 we hope to shift non-emergency calls from 911 so that callers experiencing in-progress emergencies can receive priority service.

Some businesses with their own PBX may require additional configuration. Please contact 573-554-1000 if you have any questions. When to call 911 versus 311:

• Always use 911 to report any fire, medical, rescue or incident involving hazardous materials.

• Call 911 if your police complaint involves a gun, a crime happening now, or a situation that needs immediate police response to prevent or stop an injury or property damage.

• 311 is the alternate number to report non-emergency law enforcement related complaints. Issues such as noise complaints, stolen property, parking problems, and making a police report can all be handled by calling 311.

• If you are not sure whether something is an emergency, dial 911 to report the incident.

To learn more about 311 and other helpful services and resources please visit 311.showmeboone.com