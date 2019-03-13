Boone County will celebrate its Bicentennial in 2020 and work is already underway to create a memorable experience for all of its citizens. The Boone County Bicentennial Committee is asking for community input and host a session at the comunity meeting room of the Southern Boone Public Library, 109 N. Main Street in Ashland on March 16 at 9 a.m.

Bicentennial Committee member and Boone County Recorder of Deeds Nora Dietzel will help to facilitate the meeting.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Februrary, but canceled due to inclement weather, will ask for community input to help make the bicentennial event an inclusive experience for all communities in Boone County.