A story in the April 3 Boone County Journal concerning the potential future of the election process contained an inaccurate and confusing paragraph concerning Rep. Sara Walsh’s position on primary elections.

The story should have said:

When asked what one thing Walsh would ‘get rid of’ in our election process, she responded, “Open Primaries.”

Closed primaries will make elections better,” Walsh said. Closed primaries would mean that a voter who is registered in one party would only be able to get a primary ballot for that party.

“A closed primary would require those who wanted to vote for a candidate in the primary to be registered in that party,” Walsh said, “it would clean up the primary elections.”

The Missouri Republican Party State Committee has passed a resolution in favor of this change and Walsh has voted in favor of this resolution and closed primaries.