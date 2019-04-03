The 1200 sq ft. Elementary gymnasium is planned to be completed Monday April 1. The new gymnasium is built based off the Primary gymnasium design with a stage for school events, programs, and resource rooms.

“The gym is currently on schedule, the building is waterproofed, Masons started laying brinks, and that duct work and sprinkler pipe is installed in the gym” said Project Manager Jim Russell.

The South campus will soon host the new 7,800 sq. ft. Central Office building.

“It was more cost efficient to build a Central Office building than add on to the Middle School” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

The Middle School has hosted the Central Office, and when the administration moves into its new building seven classrooms will be opened for Middle School core curriculum classes.

“The walls are painted, and the ceiling grid is 95 percent complete, with electricians finishing light fixtures” said Russell. “We had planned for the Central Office to be done the end of March or beginning of April. After a tough winter, we are anticipating turning over the building at the end of May.”

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake