A community business freshened its look last week when Mainstreet Bank, with locations in Ashland, Bunceton, and Prairie Home, became Connections Bank.

While the name change stems from Connections Bancshares purchasing the bank in November of 2015, it represents so much more, says bank president Mike Gallagher. “With the name change, we are emphasizing our commitment to building relationships within the communities we serve with the personal touch only a community bank can offer.” Some other exciting changes include the roll-out of new personal and business accounts and an updated lobby at its banking facility in Ashland later this summer. New ATMs have already been installed at all three banking locations.

The staff at Connections Bank will hold a ribbon cutting Friday at 5:30 p.m. during Chamber Days festivities. After the ribbon cutting, the bank will host an open house and Elementary School Art Show from 5:30 – 7 p.m .

“We are also working to be more involved in the community,” said Eric Barmann, assistant vice president at Connections Bank. “We are playing an active role in the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce, have been working at Ashland Optimist Club breakfasts and Bingo and were pleased to make a donation to the Eagles Marching Band for their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. We want to be open to community events and work with local organizations.”

By Bruce Wallace