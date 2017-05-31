The contractor on the Route 63 Katy Trail bridge deck replacement project will begin setting temporary concrete barriers on northbound Route 63 next week in preparation for switching traffic head to head on June 5. Northbound Route 63 will be down to one lane while the barricades are placed, and will remain in a single lane until the southbound bridge rehabilitation is complete.

Then, before morning rush hour on June 5, the southbound Route 63 bridge over the Katy Trail will be closed and southbound Route 63 traffic will be re-routed over the northbound Route 63 bridge, which will carry one lane of traffic in each direction. Diverting both directions of traffic to the northbound lanes will allow one lane of traffic in each direction to be open at all times.

Traffic will run head to head until the replacement of the southbound bridge deck is complete in mid-August. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in September.

Message boards and signs will direct traffic through the work zone. In addition, a Smart Work Zone system is in place to keep motorists informed and traffic moving. The system uses cameras and sensors to provide real-time travel updates to motorists via message boards.

