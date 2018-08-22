The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department invites Boone County residents to attend one of the following community forums scheduled to determine the health priorities for Boone County.

Each community forum will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates. Residents are invited to drop in anytime within those two hours to cast their vote on what they feel are the top three health priorities of Boone County:

• Aug. 22: Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia

• Aug. 23: Southern Boone County Senior Center, 406 Douglas Dr., Ashland

If residents cannot attend a forum, they can cast their vote on their top three health priorities by visiting the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/YHSc3nNDNpkFrSs53

