The Southern Boone Fire Protection District was dispatched at 2:56 p.m. to the 5600 block of East Claysville Road, Hartsburg, in response to a residential structure fire.

The home, which is next to the Claysville Store, was quickly engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep the blaze from reaching nearby properties. However, the home was significantly damaged.

All residents seem to have been unharmed.