The Ashland Board of Aldermen were to vote at their Tuesday evening meeting on whether or not to accept an offer by developer Keith Winscott to purchase the city’s Redbud Lane property.

Winscott has offered $160,000 for the property which is behind Ashland City Hall and currently is most known for including the city and county recycling bins.

Mayor Gene Rhorer has said that he would be hoping to get as close to the $200,000 purchase price the city made when they acquired the property decades ago. At one time, city aldermen discussed building a new city hall on the location, however, the city has purchased property on east Broadway for its new police station and for building a new city hall in the spring.

The city has recently sold its current city hall, a police storage building and an access road off Liberty Lane to restaurant owner Cindy Downing.