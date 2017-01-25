The City of Ashland sales tax receipts continue to grow.

Earlier this month City Administrator Lyn Woolford reported to the Board of Aldermen that December’s sales tax receipts were $33,164, up over the $26,806 from a year ago.

Year to date, sales tax collected is $295,716 over last year’s $261,373 – a gain of nearly 12%.

The city’s Capital tax and Transportation tax are also seeing gains. Capital tax receipts year to date are $136,566 compared to $119,363 a year ago and Transportation tax numbers are $135,473 year to date compared to $117,443 a year ago.

Woolford new business and additional residents shopping in town for the increase in the tax receipts.

The city’s fiscal year ends April 30.