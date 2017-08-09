City of Ashland street work will begin this week with striping and overlays on selected streets around town.

First, a contractor will be restriping parking spaces on Broadway in downtown Ashland. The work will result in parking be prohibited between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both sides of Broadway.

Street overlays will include: Justin, Collins Court, Nickman & Morgan Drive, City Hall parking lot, Richardson Court from Ash Street to Redbud Lane, Section of Red Tail Drive ( South Henry Clay to water tower by the school).

In addition to street work, city crews will also be out working on street water/system, installing manhole liners which will prevent stormwater run off entering the city’s sewer system.

By Bruce Wallace