Business leaders got a glimpse of the potential plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay recently.

Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce board members looked at the plans along with city staff and discussed how it could affect businesses in the area and in downtown Ashland.

City Administrator Lyn Woolford has said that the city was working on a grant proposal which would help the city with its 50-50 cost sharing with the Missouri Department of Transportation. That grant, Woolford said, is due August 3.

“Construction would not begin before 2020,” Woolford said, “and these are preliminary plans – but we are moving forward in order to secure funding for such a project.”

Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce president Ann Colgrove said the chamber was not taking a position on such infrastructure projects, but wanted members and the business community to be aware of the project.