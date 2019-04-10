LEAD PHOTO: Local Girl Scout Troop 71069 has worked hard this year contributing to the Southern Boone Community. Of their recent projects, they have constructed and designed two umbrella stands and three boards to hang towels on that will be presented to the Ashland Optimist Community Pool prior to opening day. Girls Scouts, above from left: Lillian Brooks, Jenni Elliott, Hailey Niles, Makayla Jones, Ella Egbert.

LEAD STORY: City, school district cooperate on road improvements

The City of Ashland will negotiate a cooperative agreement with Southern Boone County School District to pay for improvements to west Red Tail Drive connecting the dirt road to Henry Clay. “Negotiating gives us [the City] time to shift funding to another budget year” said Mayor Gene Rhorer at the April 2 Board of Alderman meeting. Red Tail west of Henry Clay will be paved, and school bus-accessible and dead end after the new Central Office building. The road would provide access to the new Central Office, the City’s water building, the future City’s recycling lot, and the water tower. “Because at this point the road is shared for the School and City, the School is asking to split the cost making it $65,000” said former City Administrator Lyn Woolford. The project manager for construction, Jim Russell, working with the SoBoCo School District said Emery Sapp and Sons are ready to mobilize the road construction as soon as the ground dries.