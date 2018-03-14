If you are thinking about warmer weather and filling up that pool in your backyard, you might need to think about the cost of not getting your annual water adjustment this year.

The city is pulling the plug on water/sewer bill adjustments.

The Ashland Board of Aldermen are expected to approve the change suggested by city staff at their next Board of Aldermen meeting on March 20.

City Administrator Lyn Woolford told the aldermen at their March 6 meeting that there were 134 adjustments made in 2017 of those adjustments, 19 were for swimming pools – although 42 adjustments were requested.

City officials explained that adjustments were given based upon water-use average, however, if the average for that home was up due to lawn watering, the adjustment would not be outside the averages – or a negligible amount of money.

Other adjustments were due to billing errors, vacated property, abated re-connect fees, uncollectible amounts and 27 leak adjustments.

By Bruce Wallace