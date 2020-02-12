On Feb 11, 2020 City Administrator Tony St. Romaine announced that at direction of the Mayor he had placed the City’s Police Chief Lyn Woolford on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

St. Romaine stated “The City cannot disclose specific personnel actions towards employees. We will provide additional information and details once this matter has been thoroughly reviewed.”

During the time that Chief Woolford is on administrative leave, St. Romaine indicated that he has asked the City’s Deputy Chief, Terry Toulon to serve as interim chief. Board of Aldermen action to make that appointment official is expected to take place at their next meeting at 7:00 pm February 18, 2020.