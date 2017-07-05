The City of Ashland is moving towards putting a parks sales tax on the April 2018 ballot.

The amount of the tax has not been decided, but the Ashland Park Board, Mayor Gene Rhorer and Alderman Jesse Bronson discussed putting a one-eighth cent and a one-quarter cent sales tax on the ballot at the Monday, June 26 Ashland Park Board meeting.

“We spent $33,800 last year on parks,” Mayor Rhorer told the park board, “and that money came from the general fund. If you got an eighth cent, you would raise about $30,000-$40,000 – and that’s just about enough to only cut the grass and do basic maintenance.”

Park Board members agreed that the quarter-cent sales tax – which Rhorer said would bring $60,000-$70,000 to a Parks budget – would allow the Park Board to commit funds to various capital improvement projects.

“If we did have our own revenue source, it would enable us to have some funding and prioritize some projects for a five-year plan,” said Parks Board chairman Jerrod Bryan.

~ Get the whole story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace