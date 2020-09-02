On September 3, beginning at approximately 8:00 AM, Ashland Public Works crews will begin a street patch in efforts to repair a heave in the North bound lane of South Henry Clay Blvd, at the intersection of Norma Ln. During this time, all North bound traffic through this area will be detoured around the work zone, via Norma Ln. and Sarah Dr.

This portion of South Henry Clay Blvd will remain open to South bound traffic only during the repairs and will be reduced to one lane. The repairs are scheduled, weather permitting, to take one day to complete with a planned re-opening at approximately 8:00 PM that evening.

Traffic barriers and signage will be placed in the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes during this time period.

Attached is a map of the detour route and work zone. The detour is highlighted in blue while the work zone is highlighted in orange.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.