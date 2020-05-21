On 05/20/2020, beginning at 12:00 PM, both lanes of traffic in the 800 block of East Broadway will be re-routed through a detour loop at this location. This detour loop will allow for both lanes of traffic to continue. This detour is required for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Broadway and Industrial Dr, which is expected to take up to three months to complete.

While the roundabout is being built, traffic will not be able to enter or exit Industrial Dr at East Broadway. Access to Industrial Dr is still available through a private driveway, located on Eastside Dr, just North of Moser’s Foods parking lot. This detour will also remain in place throughout the construction period.

Traffic barricades and signage have been placed in the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes during this time period.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.