The construction on South Main between Broadway and Liberty will undergo intermittent closures between September 3-5, 2019 due to curb and gutter installation along the new sidewalk in order to funnel stormwater runoff.

The construction will impact school bus routes and commuter traffic in the South Main area. Alternative routes include: S. Henry Clay or Liberty Lane to Palis Nichols Road. Please plan accordingly.

Mayor Rhorer states that the MoDOT TAP grant for the sidewalk is taking longer than expected due to the additions in construction and having to route around water lines and weather related issues.