Sergeant Gabe Edwards will be the Ashland Police Department’s newest police chief, effective today after the Board of Aldermen appointed him to a term ending April 30, 2021. Chief Edwards has over two decades of law enforcement experience, having previously served with several agencies. Most notably, Chief Edwards worked for the Boone County Sherriff’s Department for 14 years, where he was assigned to patrol division and later, the traffic unit. Chief Edwards was also a member of SWAT while at the Sherriff’s Department. Chief Edwards was hired by the Ashland Police Department in May 2017.

“We have a great crew of officers,” said Chief Edwards. “We look forward to continuing to serve and be involved in this community.”

The Ashland Police Department has seven full-time officers, including Chief Edwards and Deputy Chief Terry Toalson, and three part-time officers.