This year, the City of Ashland has embarked on a sidewalk improvement initiative in order to ensure the safety of its citizens. The City applied for a Transportation Alternatives Project Grant in October of 2018, hoping to provide maintenance to existing sidewalks along Main Street, as well as add additional walkways where needed.

The $283,856.31 grant was awarded to Ashland in January of this year, under the condition that the remaining 20% of the project be paid for using city funds. Under the supervision of MECO Engineering’s Project Manager, Don Jenkins, work officially began May 1, 2019.

Construction will continue to take place along Main Street from East Broadway, heading south. A sidewalk will also be built in order to provide a means of walking from Broadway to Liberty Ln.

By Sofi Zeman