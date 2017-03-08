The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday night to begin accepting online credit card payments for utility bills.

The new procedure, which will be rolled out in the upcoming months, will utilize an online vendor. The cost for paying city water/trash bills will be a $2.50 per month convenience fee, which goes to the online vendor.

“We have had a number of people ask for this and I think it will be utilized,” said city administrator Lyn Woolford.

In other action:

• The city voted to have utility bills printing outsourced to Witt Print Shop in Columbia. City staff noted that Witt Print Shop does the same duty for other governmental entities and are highly recommended. The new procedure will save the City money as well as provide more time for staff to work on other priorities.

• The aldermen approved the purchase of a new truck for the sewer department.

• The aldermen heard from rental housing owners Eric Fogle and Mike McCubbin as well as vendor Richard Jones concerning the use of the lawn and limb recycling center at Crazy Dick’s. Currently Fogle and McCubbin trim trees and cut the grass on their rental properties, but would be charged to dump their collections due to being labeled “commercial accounts.” However, Fogle and McCubbin asserted, their tenants are being charged $1.50 per month to allow them to use the recycling center.

Mayor Gene Rhorer said he understood both parties and asked that the two sides work things out. “If you make this board have to make a decision, I’m pretty sure neither of you will wind up being happy,” Rhorer said.

• The aldermen looked at a potential drawing and had a short discussion about placing a roundabout at the intersection of Henry Clay and Broadway. Mayor Rhorer noted that the traffic congestion each evening is backed up to the off ramp of Highway 63 south and a well-designed roundabout would help solve the traffic problem.