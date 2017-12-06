The Ashland Board of Aldermen were to meet Tuesday evening with a busy agenda as the last meeting in November was called off due to a lack of a quorum.

Mayor Gene Rhorer is expected to appoint, with board approval, Ward One resident Leslie to replace the late George Campbell.

“She is willing to run for the office this spring for the sake on some continuity,” Rhorer said of Martin, “and she doesn’t have any pre-conceived notions or agendas. I think she will work well with out board.”

The aldermen are also going to tackle a sewer rate hike, planned as a part of the building of a new sewer treatment plant. The rate hike would not be the final rate hike, however, as city officials will learn more about the cost of building the plan when construction bids are open in January. Those costs will determine the final water rate increase as the City of Ashland gets the new treatment plant online.