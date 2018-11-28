LEAD PHOTO: Don’t forget to vote for Ashland’s own Chief Woolford as America’s favorite crossing guard at: http://wshe.es/QblcVdFF. You can vote 1 time per email address every 24 hours. Voting goes through November 30th at 10:59 p.m. Central Time.

LEAD STORY: City, Fire Board at odds over cul-de-sac

The safety of Southern Boone County residents and volunteer firefighters is top priority of the City of Ashland and the Southern Boone Fire Protection District. Though the lines of communication and discrepancies of fire codes is something for concern between the city and the Fire District, after the Tuesday, November 20, Board of Alderman meeting.

In 2017, the City of Ashland adapted to the 2012 International Fire Code before the fire district. The fire district then established the 2012 IFC but placed various amendments that the city was not aware of including appendix D. Appendix D states that a commercial cul-de-sac must meet a 96 ft. requirement in diameter.

This discrepancy of fire codes was brought to light Tuesday, by a commercial cul-de-sac that was to be approved as part of the final major plat of Cartwright Business & Technology Park, with Crocket Engineering, by the Potterfield Group.

“The engineering company that Mr. Potterfield has hired is Crocket Engineering, and Crocket Engineering and the Fire District have communicated back and forth with what the Fire District is going to require,” said Fire Marshall for Southern Boone County, Cory Sapp.

Fire Chief Bullard, Fire Marshall Cory Sapp, and a member of the board of directors of the Fire district and retired attorney Jim Cunningham were all present at the Board Meeting to lobby against the Board approving the final major plat.

~ Get the full story in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake